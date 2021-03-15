Man injured after semi rollover in Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A man was hospitalized after a semi-rollover Monday afternoon in southern Stanton County.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff, just after 3:00 p.m. the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a semi-tractor-trailer rollover on 825th Road near the Northeast Coalition landfill north of Clarkson.

The rollover occurred when a semi and trailer going west got too close to the north shoulder and the vehicle left the roadway rolling onto its side.



The driver, Michael Bohanan, 49, of Fremont was assisted from the wreckage by others breaking out the windshield and was later taken to the Fremont hospital by Clarkson Fire and Rescue with non-life-threatening injuries.



Authorities said that efforts were underway to remove the wreckage from the water-logged roadway and ditch.