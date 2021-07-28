Man injured after semi catches fire near Hospers

HOSPERS, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was injured after his semi caught on fire while driving on Highway 60 near Hospers early Wednesday morning.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday at 1:58 a.m., authorities investigated a crash on Highway 60, two miles south of Hospers.

The sheriff’s office said Delbert Pieschke, 66, of Clear Lake, S.D. was driving a semi-tractor pulling a trailer transporting PVC scrap going south on Highway 60. Pieschke said the semi-tractor caught fire in the engine area, losing control of the vehicle and entering the median. He then continued across the northbound lanes of Highway 60 and entered the ditch southeast of the roadway. The semi-tractor became engulfed by fire, but Pieschke was able to escape.

Pieschke was taken to Orange City Area Health for treatment of minor injuries. The semi-tractor and trailer suffered about $125,000 in damage.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Hospers Fire Department, Hospers Ambulance, Granville Fire Department and Orange City Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation.