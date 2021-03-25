Man in one-vehicle Turner County crash identified

MONROE, S.D. (KCAU) – A 42-year-old man who died in a one-vehicle fatal crash on Monday night east of Monroe has been identifed.

Officials said at around 8:30 p.m., a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup was heading east to the intersection of 268th Street and 453rd Avenue, four miles east of Monroe, when the vehicle went into the south ditch and eventually rolled over.

The driver, Joshua Darling, 42, of Sioux Falls, wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the pickup and died from his injuries.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.