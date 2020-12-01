UPDATE: Man taken for treatment, evaluation after firing arrows at Sioux City officers, police say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: The Sioux City Police gave more details on the Tuesday morning incident where a man barricaded himself and allegedly fired arrows at officers.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance over parking issues in the 1800 block of Rustin Street Tuesday at 8:08 a.m.

When officers arrived in the area, a 46-year-old man who lives at 1808 Rustin Street was found to be armed with a compound bow and launched arrows at officers. Police said the man is known to officers to have a history of mental health problems.

Officers trained to help people in crisis made contact with the man over the phone and he made

indications that he was going to provoke a violent confrontation with officers in an attempt to end his life.

After attempts to negotiate a peaceful surrender were unsuccessful, tactical officers deployed less than lethal munitions and chemical agents and the man surrendered.

Officers immediately rendered aid for self-inflicted lacerations and Sioux City Fire & Rescue transported him to MercyOne for medical treatment and evaluation.

No charges have been filed pending the man’s medical treatment and his name is not being released at this time.

PREVIOUS: Sioux City police took a man into custody Tuesday morning after he barricaded himself and allegedly fired arrows at officers.

Andrew Dutler with the Sioux City Police Department said that police were called to a residence Tuesday around 8:18 a.m. at 1808 Rustin Street for a disturbance between a man and woman.

As officers arrived on the scene, they reported that arrows were fired at them, so the police set up a perimeter to contain the scene and got a negotiation and SWAT team. The man had barricaded himself in a garage.

After some time, the police made contact with the man and took him into custody and is being treated for minor injuries and being evaluated.

Police are expected to give more details later Tuesday.