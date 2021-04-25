Man hospitalized following shots fired call near Turin

TURIN, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was hospitalized to treat a gunshot wound after officials found him near Whiting, Iowa.

The Monona County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call of a trespasser and shots fired in rural Turin.

Deputies reported a man had been shot and may have fled the scene.

Dylan Fouts, 34, was found near Whiting with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Mercy One in Sioux City.

Officials are continuing to investigate this incident, and they believe there is no immediate threat to the public.

