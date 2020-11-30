Man hospitalized following one-vehicle crash near Spencer

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was hospitalized on Friday after he sustained injuries during a crash.

At 8:29 a.m. on Friday, the Clay County Sherriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash at 2790 350th Street, about five miles east of Spencer.

Officials said they determined that Gregory Hoover, 41, of Webb, Iowa, was driving a pickup truck north in the 3500 Mile of 280th Avenue when he lost control, entered the west ditch, and then the vehicle came to a rest.

Hoover was taken to the Spencer Municipal Hospital for head and back injuries. The vehicle had an estimated $16,000 in damages, and it was deemed a total loss.

Dickens Fire and Rescue and the Spencer Ambulance Service assisted the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

