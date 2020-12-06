Man hospitalized following one-vehicle crash in Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A Clarkson man was hospitalized for injuries he sustained in a car crash on Sunday morning.

Officials said shortly after 6:00 a.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash.

Kenneth Saxton, 32, of Clarkson, was driving east on Highway 32 when he lost control of the vehicle, went through the Highway 15 intersection, and rolled into the north ditch where it landed on its wheels.

Saxton had critical injuries, and he was taken to the West Point Hospital by Howells Rescue after being removed from the wreckage. He was later taken to UNMC in Omaha.

Officials said seat belts didn’t appear to be in use, and the vehicle is a total loss.

This incident is still being investigated.