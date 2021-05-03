Rollover in Dickinson County sends one to the hospital

LAKEVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was injured in a rollover near Lakeville in the early Saturday hours.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Jake Huse, 35, of Milford, was driving south on Highway 86 when he swerved, crossed the roadway, and entered the east ditch around 12:49 a.m.

The vehicle hit a sign and an embankment at the intersection. The vehicle rolled over and came to a rest on its roof, and Huse was trapped inside. He was eventually freed, but officials suspect he received serious injuries.

Huse was taken to the Lake Regional Healthcare, and the vehicle was determined totaled.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Lake Regional Health Ambulance, and Bob’s Auto Body helped the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials are continuing to investigate the crash.

