Man hospitalized after trench collapses in Sergeant Bluff

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – A daring rescue in Sergeant Bluff as dozens worked to save a man involved in a trench collapse.

Just after 12 p.m. Sunday, Sergeant Bluff Fire Rescue received a call of a collapse on the 800 block of Coffie Farm Road. A man in his 30s had been trapped up to his neck in dirt in a trench that was around seven feet deep.

Sergeant Bluff and Sioux City Fire Rescue along with Stockton Towing were able to free the man after several hours.

“About two hours and 20 minutes after the call was initiated, we did free the victim. We have taken him to Mercy Medical. Upon leaving the scene, he was conscious,” said Chief Anthony Gaul with the Sergeant Bluff Fire Rescue.

The man’s condition remains unknown at this time.

It’s also unclear what led to that trench collapse. Gaul says the site will be shut down until it can be evaluated by code enforcement officials.