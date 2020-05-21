Man hospitalized after Thursday morning shooting, robbery in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One man is currently hospitalized following a shooting in Sioux City early Thursday morning.

The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) responded to the incident Thursday at around 6:28 a.m. on the 2600 block of 1st St. in which one man had been shot.

Officers located the victim and found that he had a non-life-threatening injury, according to a press release from the SCPD. He was transported to MercyOne for treatment.

According to police, the victim stated that he was in a car with a person he knows when that person produced a gun and demanded money that the victim had. During the incident, the victim was shot.

The suspect was identified by the victim and detectives are continuing their investigation into this matter.

The name of the victim is not being released and the name of the suspect is not being released at this time pending further investigation.