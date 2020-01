NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – One man was injured in a Thursday morning crash near Norfolk, Neb.

The crash happened on High Point Road just west of the border of Stanton and Madison counties near Nucor Steel Thursday around 10 a.m., according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that a pickup going east and semi going west collided while on icy roads.

The pickup driver injured and trapped in the car. He was removed by Norfolk Fire and Rescue and taken to a hospital.