NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after falling from scaffolding Wednesday morning.

According to Norfolk Fire and Rescue Captain Scott Bonsall, the division recieved a call from dispatch around 10:30 a.m. about a man who fell from a scaffolding while working on a building on South 5th Street.

When officials arrived on scene, they found the man still conscious with multiple injuries including a head injury.

The man was transported to Faith Regional Hospital and later airlifted to a hospital in Sioux City.

Norfolk Police Division was also on the scene providing assistance.