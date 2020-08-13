Man hospitalized after crashing into 2 parked vehicles in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A man was hospitalized on Tuesday night after authorities in Norfolk said he crashed into two parked vehicles.
According to the Norfolk Police Division, officers were called to a crash in the 800 block of South 7th Street Tuesday at 11:25 p.m.
Officials said that a car driven by Lukas Boykin, 29, of Omaha, had been traveling at a high rate of speed on 1st Street and hit two parked vehicles. The car then went another 180 feet before hitting a tree and coming to a stop.
Boykin had to be extricated from the vehicle by Norfolk Fire and Rescue. He was then taken to Faith Regional Hospital.
All three vehicles were totaled as a result of the crash.
Police said that as part of the investigation, they found evidence of alcohol use. A blood draw was then taken from Boykin.
An investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
