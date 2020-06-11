Man hospitalized after car rolls in Alton

ALTON, Iowa (KCAU) – A Le Mars man was hospitalized Tuesday night after losing control of his vehicle in Alton, Iowa, according to a press release by the Sioux County’s Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the driver, Jeremy Davis, 22, was going east on Highway 10 when he entered a ditch after losing control of the car. The car hit a concrete bridge support pillar and then rolled.

Davis was taken to the Orange City Area Health to treat his injuries.

The car sustained about $8,000 in damages.

The accident is still being investigated.

The Orange City Police Department, Alton Fire Department, and Alton Ambulance assisted the sheriff’s office.

