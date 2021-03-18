Man hospitalized after being shot in leg in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was hospitalized after he was shot in the leg Thursday evening in Sioux City.

According to Sioux City Police, around 7:11 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to 1427 Ingleside Avenue for a report of shots fired and an injured party. Officers found a man who suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Officers treated the man until EMS arrived on the seen. The man was transported to Mercy with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities were able to see on a video another man shooting a firearm, hitting the victim.

No charges have been filed as of now.