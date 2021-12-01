Man hospitalized after being pinned under motorcycle south of Stanton

STANTON, Nebraska (KCAU) – A man was hospitalized after being pinned underneath his motorcycle south of Stanton Tuesday.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Kuehn, 79, of Stanton, was turning around at the intersection of Highway 57 and Golf Coarse Road around 2:19 p.m. They said he lost control of his three-wheel motorcycle at the intersection and was thrown from the bike before getting trapped underneath it.

After being freed from the wreckage, Kuehn was transported to Faith Regional Health Services hospital in Norfolk.

Officials said Kuehn was wearing an approved helmet at the time of the wreck.