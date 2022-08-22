LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday after an ATV crash about five miles southeast of Le Mars, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Authorities received a report of a medical emergency at the 37000 block of 240th Street and Le Mars Fire and Rescue responded. The sheriff’s office said they were told the medical emergency was regarding an ATV crash.

Raymond Rodgers, 62, of Le Mars, was driving an ATV when he entered the south ditch, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Rodgers was then taken to a local hospital.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.