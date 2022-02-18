NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol honored a man for his quick thinking and heroism.

24-year-old Riley Butts, who is responsible for saving a woman’s life last year, was awarded the Life Saver Award.

On May 28, 2021, a woman suffered a medical episode while driving on Highway 81 toward Madison. She lost control of her car and crashed into a tree, where her car then caught on fire. That’s when Riley Butts jumped into action

“I noticed that the vehicle was in the ditch so I flipped around at the next u-turn. I saw that there was smoke coming from underneath the hood and so I ran back to my truck and grabbed a trailer ball hitch and made sure that there was nobody else in the vehicle,” said Riley Butts, who was honored with the Life Saver Award.

Butts said he had a limited amount of time to save the woman.

“After I flipped around, I was just thinking I don’t know how long she’s been there or what has all happened or anything. Kind of worried about it and after we pulled her out, it was just we were thankful I guess, that she wasn’t deceased or anything,” Butts said.

A Nebraska State Trooper said it was long overdue to grant Riley with the live safer award.

“This is a huge benefit for us and Riley both, lot of times we’re the people that are taking people to jail, so we don’t get a lot of times to do good things for other people when they do something like this,” said Nebraska State Trooper Greg Lammers.

And, Butts said he feels grateful to be recognized for doing the right thing.

“If I see any vehicle on the side of the road, if there is somebody in it, I always pull over whether I’m running late or if I’m going to be early to anything. This award means a lot. I didn’t think I would ever get anything like this,” Butts said.

Butts said him and the woman he saved still keep in touch.