REMSEN, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was on a mower when he was reported to have been hit by a vehicle.

According to a release from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s office, at 11:33 a.m. on Friday, Jamie Carpenter, 25, of Cherokee was allegedly driving west on C38 when they allegedly rear-ended a man who was on a grasshopper mower.

The release stated that the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Remsen fire, Remsen Ambulance, and Plymouth County Deputies responded to the crash.