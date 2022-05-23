ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland man in his 20s was put in custody after someone called officials Sunday to report an armed robbery.

The Estherville Police Department (PD) was alerted to an armed robbery near the North 4th Street boat ramp by a citizen that claimed a man had pulled a gun on a person and stolen their property during the afternoon.

Police identified Elias Michael De Jesus, 23, of Estherville as a suspect in the case. A HEAT Tactical Team was called by police for help during the arrest.

Around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, officials gathered in the 500 block of 9th Avenue North, and two search warrants were executed at De Jesus’ home and vehicles.

De Jesus was taken to the Emmet County Law Enforcement Center on a $25,000 bond.

Local citizens, Estherville Police Reserves, Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, Emmet County Emergency Management Director, and the HEAT Tactical Team all assisted in this investigation, which is still ongoing.