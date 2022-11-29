ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who pleaded guilty in the death of another man in Emmet County was sentenced to prison on Monday.

Conor Uhde, 20, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the death of 20-year-old David McDowell.

Uhde and his co-defendant CeJay Van Der Wilt were initially charged with first-degree murder. However, according to the sentencing documents Uhde was offered an Alford Plea which allowed him to plead guilty to the crimes without admitting wrongdoing.

Uhde had faced a maximum of 35 years in prison.

In filings, prosecutors had alleged that the two men arranged to meet with McDowell for the purpose of killing him. The suspects drove McDowell out to rural Estherville where he was shot, killed, and left. A motorist found his body the next day.

As part of the plea, Uhde testified at Van Der Wilts’s trial. During the trial, it was determined that Uhde and Van Der Wilt were accomplices in the crime, and thus their testimony needed to be corroborated by outside information. Van Der Wilt’s jury found it was not corroborated and Van Der Wilt was convicted of the lesser charge of involuntary manslaugter.

According to the judgment report, Uhde will have to serve 70% of his sentence before he can become eligible for parole. In addition to his 25-year sentence, Uhde will owe $1581.25 in fines and surcharges but will not be responsible for paying $150,000 in restitution that is often required after someone is killed unlawfully in Iowa.

Van Der Wilt faces 5 years in prison and is set to be sentenced on December 6.