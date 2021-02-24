Sergeant Bluff man claims $500,000 lottery prize

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) – A man from Woodbury County won a Powerball prize of $500,000.

Gene Dice Sr., 73, of Sergeant Bluff, said he usually gets a coffee at a local store, and on Sunday, he asked the clerk to check his Powerball ticket.

“She just said it was a big winner. At first she thought it was $50,000. And then I looked at it and I told her she read it wrong, that it says $500,000. She was jumping up and down, I thought she was going to jump right out of her shoes,” Dice said.

Dice said he didn’t believe the news at first.

“I thought she was giving me a bad time. This is one that kind of gives me a bad time sometimes. Of course, that’s only because I really give her a bad time,” he said.

A Powerball ticket purchased by Gene Dice Sr. Courtesy Iowa Lottery

Dice said he had a hard time getting his children to believe the news.

“No joke! We have the ticket,” he said.

Dice purchased the winning ticket at Mike’s Mini Mart in Sergeant Bluff. His ticket came within one number of having a share of Saturday’s $81.3 million jackpot. His four first numbers matched. He added the Power Play option to his ticket to change his win from $50,000 to $500,000.

Dice said that he always adds the Power Play to his ticket and is glad he did.

“Put the Power Play on there and see what happens,” he said.

Saturday’s winning numbers were: 4-8-22-32-58 and Powerball 4. The Power Play number was 10. Dice’s ticket was one of nine across the country to win a $500,000 prize.

Mike’s Mini Mart will receive a $500 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $500,000-winning ticket.

Dice said he plans to use part of his winnings to pay off his car and truck, and the money will help relieve him of some retirement worries.