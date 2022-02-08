SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man who used to live in O’Brien County has pleaded guilty to a crime involving drug distribution.

According to a press release from the US Department of Justice, Daniel Trevino, 45, previously of Primghar, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The release stated Trevino admitted from December 2020 to April 2021, he was involved in a multiple-person conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of meth.

In April 2021, Trevino was pulled over for a traffic stop when officials reported that he seemed to be impaired. The officers searched a bag during the stop and found a scale, cell phones, and drug paraphernalia. While the vehicle was in the process of being towed, a black box fell from the car. The release indicated the box had 1/4 of a pound of meth inside from Colorado.

Trevino hasn’t been sentenced as of February 8, 2022. He will be in United States Marshal’s custody until he is sentenced. He faces a minimum 10-year prison sentence to a maximum of life imprisonment, along with a $10 million fine, and a minimum of five years supervised release after prison.