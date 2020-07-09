Man from Mexico sentenced to federal prison for illegally re-entering U.S., transporting drugs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man from Mexico who illegally re-entered the U.S. after being previously deported and possessed drugs with the intent to distribute has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.

Jacob Rios-Saucedo, 32, of Mexico, received his sentencing term on July 7.

Rios-Saucedo received his prison term after pleading guilty on February 18, 2020, to one count of illegal re-entry and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Rios-Saucedo admitted that he illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico on an unknown date after previously being deported in 2010 in his plea agreement.

According to officials, law enforcement pulled Rios-Saucedo over for speeding in Woodbury County on May 5, 2019.

After law enforcement pulled Rios-Saucedo over, they lawfully conducted a canine search around the car. As the canine was searching around the car, it reacted to the presence of the odor of a narcotic substance, according to officials.

Once the canine was alerted of the scent of narcotics, law enforcement searched the vehicle and seized around five pounds of packaged cocaine in the trunk area, under the spare tire.

Rios-Saucedo admitted that about a week prior to his arrest in Woodbury County, he had picked up the car on the west coast and drove it to the Midwest.

He also admitted he knew there were drugs in the car, but that he did not know what kind of drugs or the amount.

According to officials, Rios-Saucedo was to be paid $3,000 for making the trip.

Rios-Saucedo then added he drove a car with $17,000 in it from Iowa to the west coast and was paid $1,000, in a trip he made in April 2019.

He was sentenced in Sioux City to 60 months’ imprisonment and must serve a four-year term of supervised release following his prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

