Man freed after being trapped from crash in Boyden

BOYDEN, Iowa (KCAU) — One person had to be freed from a minivan after a Thursday crash in Boyden.

The crash took place at the intersection of Highway 18 and Colfax Street Thursday around 4:30 p.m., according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

They said Michael Doorenbos, 52, of Boyden, was driving a backhoe north on Colfax Street, stopped at the stop sign, and then entered the intersection. Victor Casias, 36, of Sheldon, was driving a minivan west on the highway and two vehicles collided.

Casias was trapped inside the vehicle and was freed by members of the Boyden Fire Department. He was taken to Sanford Sheldon Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Doorenbos reported no injuries.

The minivan had about $2,000 in damage while the backhoe only sustained about $300 in damage.

Authorities cited Doorenbos for failure to obey a stop sign. Casias was cited for operating a motor vehicle without meeting insurance requirements and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license.