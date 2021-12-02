Man found with more than 200 grams of meth sentenced to prison

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who was convicted for intent to distribute methamphetamine in 2000 was sentenced to federal prison on Nov. 23 on further intent to distribute charges.

David Naberhaus, 57, of Deloit, Iowa, was stopped by law enforcement on November 18, 2020, for traffic violations in Woodbury County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Officials had a K-9 to search his vehicle because he was acting nervous, and the K-9 indicated there was a controlled substance in the vehicle.

Law enforcement was able to find approximately 222 grams of pure methamphetamine in 5 separate baggies, 12 grams of marijuana, 3 grams of cocaine, and $6,501.

According to the release, after Naberhaus was federally charged they issued a warrant for his arrest.

On February 15, Iowa State Patrol noticed a disabled vehicle registered to Naberhaus on the shoulder of Highway 20. Naberhaus was present and was arrested for the warrant.

Officers searched his vehicle and found 2.34 grams of methamphetamine in an open cigarette pack, a pipe, 3 bags of marijuana totaling 23.95 grams, 4 additional bags of meth totaling 16.68 grams, and 32 empty Ziplock bags.

Naberhaus was sentenced to 12 years in prison and will serve a term of five years of supervised release following imprisonment.

Naberhaus remains in custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to prison.