Man found with gunshot wound in hand, faces drug charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is investigating an incident after arresting a man with a gunshot wound in his hand.

According to Officer Andrew Dutler, a man was transported to Unity Point by a friend around 11:50 this morning with a gunshot wound to the hand. The point of the location is currently unknown.

The man was treated for his injuries and was then taken into custody by the Sioux City Police after being released from the hospital.

The man is charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

No further details were given about the incident as it’s currently being investigated by SCPD.

