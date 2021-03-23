Man found sleeping outside Leeds Elementary arrested on burglary charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials said they arrested a man found sleeping near an elementary school door after they discovered stolen property in his possession.

According to court documents, authorities responded to 41st Street and Adams Street on Tuesday at 7:22 a.m. where Leeds Elementary School staff found Kevin Bice, 28, asleep by the door of the school.

Officers found Bice possessing multiple stolen items and was wearing a stolen sweatshirt and carrying a women’s bag that was full of stolen items. He was also found to have a handgun in the sweatshirt pocket. After further investigation, officials discovered Bice had burglarized a vehicle in the overnight hours.

Court documents said Bice stole a bag, which contained a driver’s license and several other cards from a car in a parking lot at 2300 Indian Hills between 9:30 p.m. on March 22 and 6:50 a.m. on March 23.

Other stolen items authorities discovered include a handgun, a pair of binoculars, a black sweatshirt, and pair of sunglasses, which were taken from a pickup in the 2900 block of Chambers Street between 9 p.m., March 22 and 8 a.m., March 23.

Bice is charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, third-degree theft, and unlawful possession of a firearm at a school. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and is held on a $25,000 bond.