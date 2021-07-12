Man found hiding in closet arrested for Rock Valley hit-and-run

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man that was found hiding in a closet was arrested for attempted murder after an incident early Sunday morning.

Around 2:07 a.m., the Rock Valley Police Department investigated an incident in the 1300 block of Main Street. According to a release, witnesses said a vehicle hit a pedestrian with a vehicle and then drove over the victim. The vehicle drove west on 14th Street to flee the scene.

Officials aided the victim until the Rock Valley EMS and Fire Department showed up. The victim was taken to Hegg Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officials learned the driver and pedestrian were arguing. They stated the pedestrian confronted the driver on the side of the road, the driver initially backed his vehicle away from the victim before driving toward to strike him. The victim went under the vehicle, and he was dragged before being run over by the rear wheels. The driver fled the area after the incident.

The Rock Valley Police found the driver in an apartment hiding in a closet. The driver was identified as Jamie Martinez Montiel, 39.

Martinez Montiel was charged with attempted murder and serious injury by vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

The Rock Valley Police Department was assisted by the Sioux County Sheriff Office, Iowa State Patrol, Rock Valley Ambulance, and the Rock Valley Fire Department.