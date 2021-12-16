SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Jury reached a verdict on Thursday afternoon of a man for his role in the fatal shooting outside a Sioux City bar.

Lawrence Canady, 21, of Sioux City, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, serious assault, and willful injury causing bodily injury for his involvement in a fight that left Martez Harrison, 22, dead.

On May 1, around 1:02 a.m., officers were dispatched to a bar on the 1400 block of West Third Street in Sioux City.

Officials said Dwight Evans, 17, and Canady, tried to enter the bar but were turned away. They both told a bartender they were waiting for Harrison and were armed. Harrison asked his girlfriend to pick him up at the bar.

When Harrison was outside of a bar waiting for a ride, an argument started between himself and Canady. When Harrison’s girlfriend arrived at the bar to pick him up, Canady assaulted her, and Harrison tried to intervene.

Canady’s sentencing will be held for 2022.