STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A man accused of killing a woman in Milford earlier this year has been found guilty by a jury.

On Friday, a jury in the Buena Vista County Courthouse found Christian Goyne-Yarns, 25, of Spirit Lake, guilty of first-degree murder.

Goyne-Yarns was charged for the shooting death of Shelby Lynn Woizeschke at Grape Tree Medical Staffing LLC in Milford in February 2022.

Goyne-Yarns allegedly shot Woizeschke twice in the parking lot of Grape Tree Medical Staffing on the morning of February 3. Officials said Woizeschke called 911 and identified Goyne-Yarns as the shooter. She was found with multiple gunshot wounds and flown to a Sioux Falls hospital where she died three days later.

Goyne-Yarns’ trial was originally set for Dickinson County, but a judge agreed to move the case in October to Buena Vista County after the defense asked it to be moved due to their belief that a jury was highly likely to be prejudiced in the case. Goyne-Yarns also underwent a mental competency evaluation in July.