Man found guilty of killing his Sioux City mother

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who was accused of fatally stabbing his mother in April 2020 during a family gathering in Sioux City has been found guilty Friday.

Paul Belk, 30, of South Carolina was found guilty of second-degree murder and possession of marijuana in Woodbury County Courthouse. He was also found not guilty of willful injury.

Belk was initially charged last year with first-degree murder and willful injury after he stabbed his mother and sister, with the possession charge being added later. According to police, Belk was attending a family gathering on April 14, 2020, when he became upset with his mother and sister and grabbed a knife from the kitchen.

He stabbed Lisa Belk, 55, of Sioux City, multiple times. Lisa Belk later died from her injuries shortly after authorities arrived. One of Lisa Belk’s friends said she was active in her church, Heartland Community Baptist Church, and was a passionate foster parent who took in many kids throughout the years.

Paul Belk also inflicted wounds on his sister’s upper right shoulder, which were treated at MercyOne Medical Center. Belk’s other sister was present during the incident.

Belks’ trial began in April and both his siblings testified against him.