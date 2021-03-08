Man found guilty in death of Sioux City homeowner

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A jury found Gary Dains, 45, of Carroll, guilty of voluntary manslaughter after killing a Sioux City man.

Dains was also found guilty of second-degree theft and first-degree burglary.

Court documents say Dains had previously stolen from Paul Smith, 65, of Sioux City when he returned to Smith’s home in July of 2019. A fight broke out when Smith told Dains to leave.

Previously, an autopsy report ruled Smith’s cause of death was blunt-force injuries to the head and neck. Strangulation was also a probable component.

Court documents say Dains told police Smith was breathing but not talking when he left the house with about $120 and Smith’s car.

Dains reportedly told police he stole the items to sell them to buy methamphetamine.

