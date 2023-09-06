DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A South Sioux City man has accepted a plea agreement for a standoff that took place in July 2022, pleading no contest and being found guilty.

Richard Germek, 62, appeared in the Dakota County Courthouse Tuesday and agreed to a plea agreement. Germek pleaded no contest to attempted use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, criminal attempts, and terroristic threats in an amended complaint. Four other charges were dropped as part of the agreement.

The judge then found Germek guilty of the three charges he pleaded no contest to. A recommended sentencing has not been agreed upon in the plea agreement.

The sentencing for Germek is scheduled to take place on October 24.

Richard Germek

Courtesy Sioux City Police Department

On July 21, 2022, the South Sioux City Police Department received a report about an incident at Autumn Parks, an apartment complex, around 7:50 p.m. Paramedics had responded to a possible overdose call but evacuated the area after Germek displaced a gun.

Law enforcement arrived at the scene and tried to speak with Germek when he then allegedly fired at the officers, according to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol at the time. An officer then returned fire and hit Germek once.

Germek was taken to a hospital, and after being treated, was booked into the Dakota County Jail. No one else was injured during the incident.

As part of standard protocol, the officer who shot Germek was placed on administrative leave.

In September 2022, Germek pleaded not guilty.