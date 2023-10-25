NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Authorities have identified the body of a man found lodged in a Norfolk chimney a week ago.

The Norfolk Police Division said in a Wednesday release that the victim was identified as Zachariah A. Andrews, 29, of Norfolk. Andrews was identified by scars, marks, tattoos, and an identification card.

Authorities had found the body on Oct. 19 after having been called to an apartment at the 1400 block of South 3rd Street.

The police said that authorities had been called to the apartment building on September 16 around 3:17 p.m. after another resident reported hearing a man yelling. The resident said the yelling appeared to be coming from the first floor. When police arrived, the resident said the yelling was happening about three to four minutes before officers arrived but that they couldn’t hear it anymore, the release stated. Officers told the resident to call back if he heard it again.

While at the location, officers also spoke with three additional residents, including the apartment beneath the reporting party. They all didn’t hear any yelling. Officers noted that there was a loud television playing in an apartment that officers checked with.

On September 20, a parking warning was placed on Andrews’ vehicle that was parked in the 300 block of Northwestern Avenue.

A missing persons report for Andrews was taken on October 3, and he was entered into the national database of missing persons. It was reported that Andrews was last seen September 15 at about 12:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Norfolk Avenue.

The police said they are continuing to investigate the incident.