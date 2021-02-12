Man formally charged for firing arrows at officers in December

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man has been charged with attempted murder and other charges for firing arrows at officers in December 2020.

According to court documents, officers were called to 1808 Rustin Street in Sioux City for a disturbance at 8:18 a.m. on December 1, 2020.

As the first officer arrived on the scene, a neighbor told the officers that he called because Mitchell Smith, 47, “had gone off” on his wife, yelling at her, and then mentioned something about a bow and arrow. An officer saw Smith come around a corner of the house, visibly angry and agitated. Smith walked past the officer, pick up a broken lawn chair, and threw it backwards before entering the house. Smith then threatened the officer, saying that if the officer came in, “He’d have an arrow for him,” according to the documents.

The two officers walked to the front of the house and discussed what to do when a neighbor told them that Smith was outside of his house with a bow and arrow. The officers saw Smith walking towards them with an arrow notched, pull back on the bow and firing the arrow. The arrow went over the head of one officer who said it was close enough he could hear it.

Both officers got into a patrol car and got some distance as Smith loaded another arrow and aimed at them. An officer pulled his car in the intersection of 19th and Rustin Streets, as Smith fired the arrow, hitting the roof of a nearby house, according to the documents.

The officer took cover behind the patrol car as they waited for assistance. The documents state that Smith meanwhile went in and out of his house before he then fired a third arrow, hitting another house’s roof. A fourth fired arrow hit the curb on Rustin Street.

SWAT officers were called for assistance. Smith was takin into custody after non-lethal munitions were used. Officers immediately rendered aid for self-inflicted lacerations and Sioux City Fire & Rescue transported him to MercyOne for medical treatment and evaluation.

Police said the man is known to officers to have a history of mental health problems.

A warrant for Smith’s arrest was issued on February 4, and he was arrested on Thursday.

Smith was charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of assault on an officer. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $100,000.