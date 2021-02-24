Man forced into own vehicle during robbery, Sioux City PD investigating

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City police are investigating a Tuesday night robbery.

Officers were called to a robbery in the 3000 block of Park Avenue at 8:38 p.m.

Officers spoke with the victim, a 30-year-old male, who said he had been forced into his own vehicle by two men and a woman on the west side of the city.

The suspects then drove the victim’s vehicle to the north side of Sioux City when the vehicle began to experience mechanical issues, and the victim managed to escape and call the police.

The police are continuing to investigate the incident.

