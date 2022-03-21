IDA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Battle Creek man was arrested Monday morning for attempted murder.

According to court documents, Ida County Sheriff officers arrested Derek Mefferd, 43, of Battle Creek, at 6:45 a.m. after a fight between him and two victims escalated to shots being fired.

Deputies said Mefferd fired a 9mm handgun multiple times at a man at the 600 block of 6th Street in Battle Creek. Both Mefferd and the victim were fighting over a woman who was there when the incident took place.

The fight started out physically with the man beating up Mefferd and only stopped when the woman pulled him away and they both retreated into the house, according to documents

Meffered then allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired at least once into the upstairs wall. The fighting between the two men resumed with Meffered shooting the victim in the lower right leg, documents state, and then firing multiple rounds into the floor around him.

Deputies arrived on the scene when the victim was shot in the leg and was also hit on the left side of his head some time before arrival.

Mefferd faces charges of attempted murder and assault-display of a dangerous weapon. He was booked into the Ida County Jail on a bond of $25,000.