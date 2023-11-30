OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — A California man was federally sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison on a drug charge after troopers found about 20 pounds of meth in a bookbag outside Winside, Neb.

Oscar Villa, 37, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Omaha for his involvement in a methamphetamine conspiracy, according to the United States Attorney.

Authorities report on Aug. 17, 2022, in Wayne County, Nebraska, a call came in about two suspicious people attempting to get into a resident’s car. Nebraska State Patrol troopers responded and encountered Oscar Villa and Johana Madrid on the side of the road on Nebraska Highway 35 and 849 Road, about three miles south of Winside.

Both claimed they were on their way to Iowa for drug treatment, but couldn’t explain how they wound up on this side of the road. Madrid admitted to having meth in her bookbag and a firearm was located on the ground nearby. They also found a large meth shard in the fitted sheet Madrid had originally draped over herself.

Villa and Madrid were taken into custody. While in custody troopers searched Madrid’s phone and showed a map of a field near the intersection they were encountered. The location was pinned and using the pin, troopers found a bookbag covered by soybean plants containing about 20 pounds of pure meth.

Villa was sentenced to 240 month’s imprisonment and a 5-year term of supervised release. Madrid had pleaded guilty and is set for sentencing on January 3, 2024.