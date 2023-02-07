SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man is facing federal prison time for his alleged role in a string of burglaries including Sioux City’s Check into Cash.

According to court documents, the district court for Woodbury County dismissed the 14 charges in Iowa against Kevon Spratt, 29, on Thursday. Meanwhile, federal authorities charged Spratt with one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on February 1, 2023. The charge comes from the belief that the gun allegedly used in many of the robberies, a Kimber Micro 9 ESV, had been reported stolen out of Gary, Indiana.

According to the charging document, officers believed that Spratt robbed a number of individuals, stores and banks using a pistol. His alleged crimes took place in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota and happened between September 2022 and November 2022.

The first alleged armed robbery in the string, according to authorities, was that of two individuals in Sioux City. The alleged victims, along with another witness, knew that the man who robbed them was named Kevon but we were unaware of his last name. They found his Facebook Profile, which showed the name “Kevon Spratt”, but the three people were unsure if this was his real name.

Next, federal officials allege Spratt robbed a gas station in Dakota City, Nebraska, on October 16 and five days later a robbery of BankFirst in Onawa, Iowa. In both instances, an individual matching Spratt’s description was seen on surveillance tape. The next day, two separate surveillance cameras saw an individual consistent with Spratt’s physical description at a store in Sergeant Bluff which the person marching Spratt’s physical description robbed.

Authorities also allege that Spratt robbed a Sioux City Check Into Cash and a Jefferson, South Dakota Conoco. On November 14, police were called to Pioneer Bank in Salix, Iowa, after an employee had tripped the safety alarm which called police. Spratt allegedly tried to drag an employee who was leaving back into the bank. The employee fought back and the man left the employee outside while he allegedly went into the bank and went through the drawers. After the man left the employee was able to trip the alarm, thus alerting the police.

Spratt was arrested a few minutes later on Interstate 29 near Sergeant Bluff during a traffic stop. Following his arrest, police executed a search warrant on Spratt’s car and found in the center console the gun believed to have been used in the robberies.

Initially, Spratt was charged in Iowa with three counts of first-degree robbery, three counts of assault while participating in a felony, three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, three counts of dominion of a weapon as a felon, one count of trafficking in stolen weapons, and one count of ongoing criminal conduct. Those charges were dismissed Friday in lieu of the federal charge. U.S. Marshalls took Spratt into custody Monday.

A preliminary hearing in the federal case is set for February 9 in Sioux City. A federal public defender has been appointed to represent Spratt in the case at his hearing