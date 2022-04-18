NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A man was arrested in Norfolk on Friday after allegedly abusing a woman and three children.

According to a release from the Norfolk Police Division (NPD), police were called to an apartment on the block of South First Street for a “physical disturbance.”

The release indicated that when officers arrived there was an adult male, an adult female, and three children. The male was later identified as Antjuan Saunders, 32, of Olathe, Kansas.

The female was said to be doubled over and crying, prompting officers to call for Norfolk Rescue. After she was cleared, she declined to be transported for further evaluation.

The release stated that the female, along with the children, told the police that there had been an argument between the two adults that resulted in Saunders throwing the female on the couch and before hitting her in the stomach and/or rib area.

Officers also interviewed Saunders regarding the altercation before placing him under arrest for third-degree domestic assault and child abuse.

According to the release he was booked in the Norfolk City Jail and was later transferred to the Madison County Jail.