Man faces domestic assault, weapons charges after incident near Washta, Iowa

WASHTA, Iowa (KCAU) – A rural Washta, Iowa man was arrested on domestic assault and weapons charges.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a report of a domestic disturbance with a firearm at a residence on Thursday. The sheriff’s office request the assistance of the CERT team.

At the residence, they determined the suspect, Travis Todd, 41, was no longer there.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were informed of Todd’s location Thursday, and deputies were able to take him into custody.

Todd was charged with two counts of domestic assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and two counts of going armed with intent.

The Iowa State Patrol, CERT Team, Cherokee Police Department, Ida County Sheriff’s Office, Aurelia Police Department, Cherokee Ambulance, Cherokee County Emergency Management and Quimby/Washta First Responders assisted the sheriff’s office.