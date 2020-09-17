Man escapes injuries after blown tire causes crash in Clay County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Spencer man has escaped injuries after his vehicle blew a front tire and crashed in a ditch.

According to a release, on September 16, Troy Booth, 21, was driving west on 280th Street when the front tire of his 2006 Subaru Impreza blew out. The car then entered the north ditch, causing the vehicle to sustain heavy front end damage.

Booth was not injured during the incident, but his car sustained damages estimated around $1,500.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories