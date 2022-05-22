SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Police officers, assisted by the Sergeant Bluff Police Department, were led on a high-speed chase early Sunday morning.

According to the complaint documents, an officer had seen a grey Ford Fusion traveling at a high speed without any license plates.

When the officer attempted to perform a stop, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Michael Gonzales, 33, of New Mexico, began to speed away. Deputies were led on a pursuit at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

When the pursuit reached Singing Hills Boulevard, Gonzales allegedly went into oncoming traffic traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-29.

Sergeant Bluff Police officers performed a Precision Immobilization Technique ending the pursuit, according to the documents.

When Gonzales was taken into custody, he allegedly told officers that he had a syringe and some methamphetamine on him. They located a used syringe and approximately 4.3 grams of meth, and he admitted to using meth 30 minutes before the pursuit occurred.

Officers also discovered that the vehicle he was driving had been stolen. Gonzales told officers that the stole the vehicle from an older female in Omaha several days prior to the incident. He said the vehicle was outside with the engine running and the doors were unlocked. After arriving in another stolen car, he stole the Ford. He also stated he put a fake paper tag in the window to make it look like the vehicle was in transit.

Gonzales failed an initial standardized sobriety test and did not have a driver’s license.