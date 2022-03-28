NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A Nebraska man was arrested in Norfolk for drunk driving after crashing into a house porch early Saturday morning.

According to a release, the Norfolk Police Division (NPD) were called to a vehicle crash around 2:49 a.m. in the 200 block of North 13th Street on Saturday.

The release stated a vehicle had left the roadway and crashed into the porch of a house. When officers arrived, they identified the driver as Treyvon A. Jennings, 29, of Madison, Neb. The officer could smell alcohol coming from Jennings and requested him to perform field sobriety tests. The results indicated impairment, according to NPD.

Jennings refused to take a breathalyzer test when the officers requested. Once at the city jail, he was uncooperative and allegedly broke a mount for a camera used to take mugshots.

Jennings was arrested and charged with driving under the influence-third offense, criminal mischief and failure to submit to a chemical test. He was booked in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail. He has since bonded out, according to the Madison County Jail.