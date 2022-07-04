ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials in Sioux County investigated a drowning at a pond in Sioux County Monday.

At 3:56 p.m., Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a drowning at a pond north of Rock Valley.

A release from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office states that the man was swimming when he went underwater and did not resurface.

After some time, emergency responders and bystanders were able to get the man out of the water to attempt life-saving measures. He was flown to a hospital in Sioux Falls and was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim is currently being held to respect the family.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Rock Valley Police Department, Rock Valley Fire Department and Rock Valley Ambulance.