Man drowns in Little Sioux River near Quimby

QUIMBY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man has died after drowning in the Little Sioux River near Quimby, Iowa.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said they were alerted of a possible drowning Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. at the Pearce River Fishing Access in about two-and-a-half miles northeast of Quimby.

They said that a male, 65-year-old Rodriguez Bartolo Bustos of Cherokee went underwater in the Little Sioux River and never surfaced.

Multiple agencies responded and dive teams and searchers were called to assist.

After searching for multiple days, the body of Bustos was recovered about a half-mile from where he was last seen.

Cherokee Police, Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee Regional Medical Center, Iowa State Patrol, Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resource officers, Marcus Police, Quimby Fire Department, Washta Fire Department, Emergency Management, Plymouth County Dive Team, Buena Vista County Dive Team, Sioux County Dive Team, Sioux City Dive Team, Iowa State Patrol aircraft, and numerous private citizens assisted in the search.