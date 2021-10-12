Man drove on yards, streets during pursuit in Onawa, court docs say

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — A Whiting man was arrested after leading authorities on a pursuit, which he allegedly drove through several yards and on streets in the city limits of Onawa.

According to court documents, police attempted to stop a pickup on Highway 175 west of I-29 on October 11 at 11:01 a.m. The driver Duane Cox, 35, of Whiting, failed to pullover and got on I-29 southbound, leading authorities on a pursuit.

Cox then drove through a median to get on I-29 northbound, got off the interstate exit ramp and got back on Highway 175, heading east to Onawa, failing to make a stop at a posted stop sign.

Documents said Cox drove through several yards and side streets in the city limits of Onawa, driving in a reckless and having no regard for traffic signs and other motorists. Cox also caused damage to a construction project at the intersection of I-29 southbound and 160th Street near Whiting.

Cox was finally stopped by law enforcement using intentional vehicle contact. An open bottle of alcohol was found in the vehicle. Court documents said Cox smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot and watery eyes. A shotgun was also found in the vehicle.

Cox was arrested and charged with eluding, control of firearm/offensive weapon by a felon, and third-degree criminal mischief. He was booked in the Monona County Jail and held on a $12,000 bond.