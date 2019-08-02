Man dies when barrel explodes at northern Iowa business

BRITT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after being injured in an explosion at a northern Iowa business.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that 62-year-old Gary Olson died in the explosion Wednesday morning at Miller and Sons Golf Cars just south of Britt.

KIMT-TV reports an investigation shows the explosion occurred when a metal barrel used to collect oil somehow ignited.

Olson was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died Wednesday afternoon.

Mark Miller, an owner of the business, was injured when he fell while trying to help Olson. He was being treated for a head injury at a Mason City hospital.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the explosion.