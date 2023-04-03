CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A 77-year-old man has passed away as the result of a crash in Clay County.

Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, a vintage International tractor was heading north on Highway 71 north of 300th Street near Spencer. A Chevrolet K2500 was also headed north on Highway 71.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the pickup crashed into the tractor in front of it. The driver of the tractor, Roland Taylor, was thrown from the vehicle, the Iowa State Patrol said.

ISP said that Taylor died as a result of the crash. They did not report any injuries to the 68-year-old driver of the pickup.